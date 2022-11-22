Ten years after it first opened its door, Dunstable Foodbank has seen an explosion of people needing its vital support.

The charity held a thanksgiving service on Friday to thank volunteers past and present, along with community members, local churches and dignitaries who have supported the initiative.

The event was sponsored by local churches, supermarkets and businesses with funds given specifically to give recognition to the more than 100 volunteers, 16 of whom have been with the charity from the start.

During the evening, two clients who have had support from the foodbank, shared their stories about what led them to needing help, and the positive impact the support from Foodbank has had in their lives.

But the charity is expecting to face its toughest year ever, with the number of people needing its support growing rapidly.

In its first month in October 2012 the charity helped nine households with 15 people. In the same month this year that figure has grown to 43 households with 134 people. So far this year it has provided food for 2,883 people almost half of whom are children, and is expecting that figure to grow to around 6,000 by the end of the year.

Jemma Watkeys, operations manager, said: “We are expecting it to get worse, we are preparing ourselves, but we don’t know what is around the corner.”

The charity has also been contacted by Luton and Dunstable Hospital and other local employers, looking to find help for employees who are struggling.

"We are seeing more people who are earning but in low income jobs,” she said. "It’s the first time we have heard from them."

Dunstable Foodbank works with local supermarkets and businesses for donations of food and cash, and has recently received a grant from The Trussell Trust to provide winter warmers such as hats, scarves, blankets and hot water bottles.

It works with the Good Neighbours network to reach people unable to attend the foodbanks, and Citizens Advice Bureau to offer advice and support to help people get back on their feet.

"Free food is not the solution,” says Jemma. “We are getting people connected to support and advice with the least amount of barriers.

"Our volunteers go the extra mile but it can put them in a difficult position sometimes. There are moral dilemmas all the time.”

Donations from the public have so far been unaffected by the cost of living crisis says Jemma. “The people of Dunstable, Houghton Regis and the surrounding villages are so helpful,” she said.

Two of the charity’s biggest boosters are the traditional harvest festivals and Christmas when people do what they can to help others, she said.

You can also check out their website to find out how you can help and what food can be useful such as tinned vegetables and long life fruit juices. It also lists the food with no current shortages such as baked beans and dried pasta.