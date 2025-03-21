Dunstable girl needs your votes to get RSPCA award for hilarious dog snap

Henrietta hopes her photo ‘Biscuit?’ featuring dog Herb resting his chin on a table desperate for a treat will capture the public’s hearts. Picture: Henrietta Stewart

A seven-year-old from Dunstable is eyeing up a national photography award from the RSPCA, but needs your help to secure the win.

Henrietta Stewart submitted her adorable picture of dog, Herb, to the RSPCA’s Young Photographer Awards, and has been shortlisted for People’s Choice Award.

The delightful shot of the dog with his chin resting on a table as he waits for a treat is one of 15 entries to make it to the final.

Henrietta needs your help with voting now open. You can click here to cast your vote.

Andrew Forsyth, RSPCA photographer and judge, said: “The photos shortlisted for the People’s Choice Award this year are fantastic and really varied, from some sweet and funny pictures of pets showing off their incredible personalities to stunning photos of insects in all their tiny glory.

"This is a brilliant selection of images from some passionate and talented young people - and we urge the public to not only enjoy these photos, but to vote for their favourite too!”

Every year the charity encourages children and young people to take photos of animals to get them closer to nature and inspire the next generation to help create a better world for every animal.

The People’s Choice voting closes on March 26 and the winner will be announced on the RSPCA’s social media channels on March 27.

Andrew added: “At the RSPCA, we know how incredibly important it is that children and young people feel connected to the natural world and have the drive and passion to protect it."