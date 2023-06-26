Five years ago former Cardinal Newman pupil Liam Conroy realised his dream and self-funded Ringcraft Boxing Gym.

But it came at a cost – after 12 years of IVF, he and his wife Tanya gave up trying for a baby and decided to use their savings to create a facility that would help young people in the area.

The couple met when both were working for Chiltern Young Link and married in 2016.

Liam Conroy of Dunstable's Ringcraft boxing club with protege Ajay - one of the club's most dedicated young fighters who became Home Counties champion only two years after starting the sport

Ringcraft is based at Downside Community Centre. It serves an area of multiple deprivation which has a significant gang presence, drug abuse and violence.

Tanya says: “We aim to improve young people’s behaviour and respect for others through the discipline of boxing.

"But we want to be more than just a boxing club – we want to become a community hub, a safe place for youngsters and children to come and not feel judged, where we can build their confidence, self belief and self worth.”

Plant machine driver Liam, 43, grew up in Hockwell Ring and started boxing a an early age, rising through the amateur and then professional ranks. He holds both pro and amateur coach badges.

Ringcraft's Liam Conroy showing a young wannabe Tyson Fury how to go about being a winner

Ringcraft runs three sessions three times a week for those aged nine and upwards. All are from different backgrounds, each with their own stories and goals.

Tanya says proudly: “Liam has done a lot of one-to-one boxing and mentoring sessions with young people who’ve found themselves in trouble or at risk of exploitation, who are struggling with confidence, anxiety and depression.

"He’s worked with Central Beds social services fostering and post adoption teams.

"He’s also run projects for the Police Crime Commissioner’s office and received further funding from them to support some of the young people who attend the gym.”

In addition Bedfordshire and Luton Community Foundation has provided grants which help cover the cost for some of the boxers who wouldn’t otherwise be able to attend the club.

Liam has always wanted to put something back and his hard work, dedication and patience is already paying off.

Keen youngster Ajay, who’s been boxing for only two years, is now Home Counties champion and a National Quarter finalist and is one of the club’s most dedicated fighters.

Ideally, Liam would like to give up the day job and concentrate on making life better for countless local youngsters.

Currently he runs Ringcraft in the evenings and at weekends transports budding Tyson Furys to matches and shows across the country.

The club is registered with England Boxing and has 22 carded amateur boxers – more than half of whom live on the Downside estate.

The Conroys are indebted to various local firms and individuals who offer support.

Last year they needed an onsite defibrillator to stay registered. Woodbridge Plant Ltd bought one at a cost of £900 and continue to stay in touch.

Dunstable mayor Liz Jones has also been an invaluable ally.

But more is needed.

Tanya says: “We’re looking for help with kits, headguards and gloves. And our toilets also need renovating.”