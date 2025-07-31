The Care Quality Commission has given an Outstanding rating to Active Homecare, which is based in Dunstable

A Dunstable based homecare provider has received an Outstanding rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in its latest report.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Active Homecare, which is based at The Barn on Sewell Lane, is a domiciliary homecare service which provides personal and social care to individuals living in their own homes, including those with acquired brain injuries.

The CQC only inspects in cases where individuals receive personal care, such as help with tasks related to personal hygiene and eating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time of the assessment in May, 30 individuals were receiving support from Active Homecare with personal care.

The report rated leadership of the service as Outstanding, commenting the provider put people first and set high expectations for staff.

The care provided by the service was also rated as Outstanding, with the report highlighting how people were treated with kindness, empathy and compassion.

The report also rated the homecare provider as Good in the areas of safety, effectiveness and responsiveness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It stated: “People were respected and valued as individuals and were empowered to be fully involved in their care and were supported by an exceptional staff team. Staff were very caring and knowledgeable about how best to communicate with people and to advocate for them to ensure their views were heard. There was a strong culture within the service of treating people with dignity and respect and staff spent time getting to know people and their specific needs before they provided them with care and support.”

Active Homecare received an award in 2023 recognising it as one of the top 20 homecare providers in the east of England.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.