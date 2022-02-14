Dunstable 'honoured' to represent Anglia region for first time in Britain in Bloom

Dunstable Town Council and Dunstable in Bloom say they are pleased to announce that Dunstable has been selected by Anglia in Bloom to represent the region as one of 46 finalists in the RHS Britain in Bloom UK competition for 2022.

Dunstable will compete against eight other towns in the Large Town category.

RHS judges will be visiting the town between July 25 and August 12 when they will be shown Dunstable in Bloom initiatives, many environmental and community projects, and the town’s open spaces and floral displays.

Dunstable in Bloom

This is the first time that Dunstable has been selected as an RHS Britain in Bloom finalist and the council says it is a very proud moment for the town during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.

The council and Dunstable in Bloom will be showcasing the very best of Dunstable’s green projects and initiatives with support from many of the town’s organisations, including schools and the wider community.

Follow Dunstable Town Council and Dunstable in Bloom on social media for updates on how you can take part in Dunstable’s Britain in Bloom campaign.

Dunstable in Bloom chairman, Hugh Garrod, said: “It is an honour to have been chosen as finalists for Britain in Bloom 2022. It pays tribute to our previous achievements as a town and all the people who have worked with us over the years.

Dunstable in Bloom

“It is a marvellous opportunity to showcase all aspects of our town. We will certainly be working as hard as ever to use this wonderful opportunity to promote Dunstable.”

The chairman of the town council’s Grounds and Environmental Services Committee, Councillor Lisa Bird, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen as a finalist this year. We are working very closely with Dunstable in Bloom, and we are looking forward to showing the judges our wonderful parks and open spaces, our colourful and sustainable floral displays and the huge community effort that goes into making our town a great place to live, work and visit.”

After a two-year break, RHS judges will be looking at how communities have been shaped by the pandemic. They will be looking for evidence of planet-friendly gardening and how community projects are bringing people together through gardening and growing.