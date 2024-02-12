The water in the pool. Picture: James Read

Children had their swimming lessons cut short over the weekend after the pool water at the Dunstable Centre “turned green”.

On Sunday morning, parents took to Facebook to say show how the clear water had become a shade of green.

Dad Mark Thornalley said: “It shows they reopened the Dunstable Leisure Centre too early. Right in the middle of my son's swimming lesson, the whole pool turned green and they had to jump out of the pool. There is no hot water for the showers. The changing rooms are still filthy and smell. Total joke.”

Fellow parent, James Read added: “Very big issue ongoing with Dunstable Leisure Centre I don’t see how it’s going to be rectified as is going to cost a lot of money to fix! Plus refunds for missing lessons.”

Gary Foley, contract manager for Everyone Active which manages the pool on behalf of the council, said: “We can confirm the main pool is temporarily closed as a precaution while our contractors work to identify the cause of the issue.

“We would like to underline that the filtering system is in full working order and chlorine levels in the pool are within standard industry parameters.”

