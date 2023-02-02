News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV

Dunstable man charged with causing death by careless driving

Motorcyclist pronounced dead at the scene

By Olga Norford
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

A 47-year-old Dunstable man has been charged with causing death by careless driving following a fatal collision on the A5 near Towcester.

Michael Cox, of Wellhead Road, was charged in connection with the incident on March 25.

The collision, which involved a white Mercedes van and a red Honda motorcycle, happened around 3.15pm near the Narrow Boat pub.

Michael Cox, of Wellhead Road, Dunstable, has been charged with causing death by careless driving
Most Popular

The motorcyclist, Ronnie Peters, 46, of Milton Keynes, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cox will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on February 20.