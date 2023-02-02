A 47-year-old Dunstable man has been charged with causing death by careless driving following a fatal collision on the A5 near Towcester.

Michael Cox, of Wellhead Road, was charged in connection with the incident on March 25.

The collision, which involved a white Mercedes van and a red Honda motorcycle, happened around 3.15pm near the Narrow Boat pub.

The motorcyclist, Ronnie Peters, 46, of Milton Keynes, was pronounced dead at the scene.