Dunstable man jailed after defrauding Luton Borough Council out of £170,000

A Dunstable man has been jailed after abusing his position at Luton Borough Council to defraud the authority out of over £170,000.

Oladipo Olayinka Jawando, 51, also known as Yinka Jawando, of Kingsbury Avenue, Dunstable, pleaded guilty to one charge of fraud by false representation at Luton Crown Court on April 3.

News from the courts. ANL-190117-152828001

In a prosecution brought by Bedfordshire Police, the court heard how Jawando had defrauded £170,805 from the council between June 2015 and May 2017 while working in its assets department.

After pleading guilty, Jawando was sentenced to two years in prison on Tuesday, April 30.

Laura Church, interim chief executive at the council, said: “I welcome the outcome of this decision. No one is above the law and indeed, together with the public, the council expects the highest standards of probity of its staff.

“Where trust is abused we will not hesitate to use all our powers to bring the guilty to justice.”

Fraud can reported to Luton Council through their website at https://www.luton.gov.uk/fraud.