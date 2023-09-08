Mathew Chapman. (Picture: Dyfed-Powys Police via Mr Chapman's family)

A man from Dunstable has been named as the driver killed in a holiday coach crash in Pembrokeshire, Wales this week.

On Tuesday, September 5, Mathew Chapman was driving his car when the collision happened with a 52-seater coach near the Cleddau Bridge, Pembroke Dock.

Matt was originally from Dunstable but had been living in Pembrokeshire in recent years. His family say he was “loved by all who met and knew him”.

They issued a statement that read: “Matt is a much-loved Son, Brother, Fiancé, Grandson and friend to many. He was loved by all who met and knew him.

“We are all shocked and devastated, and would ask for privacy at this time to try and come to terms with what has happened.”

The family are being supported by specialist officers. The driver of the coach was left with serious injuries and is in hospital in a stable condition, police said. The coach was carrying holidaymakers from the Cumbria area. All 24 coach passengers have been discharged from hospital.

