Dunstable man wins dream car and £20k cash in online competition

Christian Williams and Costica Cioban. Picture: BOTB

A construction worker from Dunstable has been presented with a new car and a cash worth £51,000 after winning a competition.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Costica Cioban was working on site when BOTB presenter Christian Williams arrived to tell him he had won a Mini Cooper S Sport – worth £31,170 – in BOTB’s weekly Dream Car Competition.

As his new car was unveiled, Costica said: “This car is going to be perfect for my wife.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And hidden in the boot was £20,000 in cash. Costica said: “The first thing I will do is go see the family, as I haven’t been on holiday for over a year.”

Presenter Christian said: “Turning up to a busy construction site and surprising Costica with this incredible Mini was brilliant – his reaction was priceless!

“His colleagues were all cheering him on, but I imagine there might be a few jealous faces too, even though they’re happy for him.”