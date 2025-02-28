Dunstable man wins dream car and £20k cash in online competition
Costica Cioban was working on site when BOTB presenter Christian Williams arrived to tell him he had won a Mini Cooper S Sport – worth £31,170 – in BOTB’s weekly Dream Car Competition.
As his new car was unveiled, Costica said: “This car is going to be perfect for my wife.”
And hidden in the boot was £20,000 in cash. Costica said: “The first thing I will do is go see the family, as I haven’t been on holiday for over a year.”
Presenter Christian said: “Turning up to a busy construction site and surprising Costica with this incredible Mini was brilliant – his reaction was priceless!
“His colleagues were all cheering him on, but I imagine there might be a few jealous faces too, even though they’re happy for him.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.