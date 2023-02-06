Dunstable mayor hits the bullseye with Dart-a-Thon boost for charities

The fundraising marathon started on Friday evening and finished at 6pm on Saturday. The Mayor, her family and friends, stayed the 24-hour course, with others joining in at various times.

Deputy Town Mayor Councillor Lisa Bird and Councillors Chatterley, George, Gurney, Hollick and Martin supported the Mayor, alongside officers of the town council. Particular thanks go to James Slack, manager of Creasey Park, for helping to organise the event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cllr Jones said: “We have raised more than £3,500 for my charities, with money still coming in. I feel overwhelmed by the support of the local businesses and the generosity of those who attended and took part. Over 30 business sponsors supported the event together with refreshments provided during the Dart-a-Thon by the Irmak, Domino’s, Tops Pizzas, and Lisa Roberts Catering.”

Cllr Liz Jones at the oche. PHOTO: JOHN CHATTERLEY

During the event hundreds visited Creasey Park including other neighbouring Mayors from Flitwick, Houghton Regis, Stotfold, Luton and Sandy.

There were other fundraising initiatives during the event with raffles, name the Dart player and former mayor Cllr Peter Hollick having his (long overdue) hair cut by Emperor Barbers.

Having let his hair grow for some nine months, Cllr Hollick had arranged a sponsored haircut at the event.

Gordon Grant, partner at Emperor Barbers (Lowther Road/Oldhill shopping parade), kindly performed the haircut. He generously donated the charge to the Mayor’s charities, to which Councillor Hollick added some more.

24-hour challenge completed. PHOTO: JOHN CHATTERLEY

Gordon’s business partner, Josh, also attended and purchased tickets for the ‘Barrow of Booze’ raffle; unfortunately (for him, and possibly Gordon), he did not win!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having suffered many comments about his hair, Councillor Hollick received many compliments on his new look.

After the cut he said: “My thanks to Gordon; having had the hair cut, I can only hope the cold weather is behind us!”

The Mayor’s Charities are the Salvation Army, Hospice at home Volunteers and the Disability Resource Centre.

Players starting the challenge. PHOTO: JOHN CHATTERLEY

Advertisement

Advertisement

Details of all forthcoming events are available on www.dunstable.gov.uk.

> We have a new way for people to submit their stories to us via a new online portal https://submit.nationalworld.com which goes straight into our editorial system and means stories are published much quicker.

Helen Christopher hits bully. PHOTO: JOHN CHATTERLEY

Gordon Grant of Emperor Barbers with Councillor Hollick

Advertisement

Advertisement