Dunstable Mayor unveils time capsule plaque at local care home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dunstable Town Council Mayor Liz Jones did the honours at Caddington Grove Care Home on London Road when she helped bury the precious capsule and unveil the plaque that marks the spot in the home gardens where the capsule is buried.

Mayor Jones said: “I am delighted and honoured to bury this time capsule, what an amazing thing to do. Hopefully, in 50 years, someone will dig this up and read all those memories.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents have placed poems, stories, quotes, and facts about the past years inside the capsule.

Dunstable Town Council Mayor Liz Jones with residents

Caddington Grove’s Hotel Service Manager Siobhan added: “The residents decided it would be a good idea to bury a capsule.

“They are keen to be able to pass down words of wisdom and stories to the next generation. And the plaque in the garden means we will always know it is there.”

Homemaker Anna Novell added that since Siobhan is 21, she will be the perfect person to open the capsule in 2074.She said: “Siobhan will be here in 50 years and will be able to open the time capsule as she will be 71 years old, and hopefully, she will remember us too!”

Advertisement

Advertisement