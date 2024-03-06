Dunstable Mayor unveils time capsule plaque at local care home
Dunstable Town Council Mayor Liz Jones did the honours at Caddington Grove Care Home on London Road when she helped bury the precious capsule and unveil the plaque that marks the spot in the home gardens where the capsule is buried.
Mayor Jones said: “I am delighted and honoured to bury this time capsule, what an amazing thing to do. Hopefully, in 50 years, someone will dig this up and read all those memories.”
Residents have placed poems, stories, quotes, and facts about the past years inside the capsule.
Caddington Grove’s Hotel Service Manager Siobhan added: “The residents decided it would be a good idea to bury a capsule.
“They are keen to be able to pass down words of wisdom and stories to the next generation. And the plaque in the garden means we will always know it is there.”
Homemaker Anna Novell added that since Siobhan is 21, she will be the perfect person to open the capsule in 2074.She said: “Siobhan will be here in 50 years and will be able to open the time capsule as she will be 71 years old, and hopefully, she will remember us too!”
Resident Mags Barton added: “It is wonderful to think this small capsule contains such important memories and will help future generations understand a little about how we live in 2024 with all our stories.”