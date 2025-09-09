Dunstable mayor’s first charity event celebrates the 90s and raises more than £1,000

Sally Kimondo hosted the event at the Peter Newton Pavilion in Dunstable, which included a DJ and raffle featuring prizes donated by the town’s football and cricket clubs.

Seventy people attended the evening, with guests invited to dress up in 90s themed attire, while £1,081 was raised for the two charities.

Reflecting on the evening, Sally said: "The highlight of the night was hearing from both charities about their invaluable work.

"It was truly touching to witness attendees moved by the stories shared, especially those unfamiliar with Hospice at Home Volunteers Dunstable's services.

"Many had personal stories about Chums and expressed deep gratitude for their support.

"This event was just the beginning, and I look forward to more wonderful times ahead!"

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Sally Kimondo event pic four.jpeg A raffle was among the highlights of the evening, held at the Peter Newton Pavilion in Dunstable Photo: Sally Kimondo Photo Sales

2 . Sally Kimondo event pic five.jpeg Chocolates and alcohol were among the raffle prizes at the event hosted by Dunstable mayor Sally Kimondo Photo: Sally Kimondo Photo Sales

3 . Sally Kimondo event pic one.jpeg Guests were invited to dress up in 90s themed attire at the charity event in Dunstable hosted by the town's mayor Sally Kimondo Photo: Sally Kimondo Photo Sales