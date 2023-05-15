Dunstable Men In Sheds celebrate refurbishment with reopening ceremony

A Dunstable organisation aimed a helping men combat loneliness celebrated the reopening of its facilities on Friday (May 12).

The Dunstable Men In Sheds branch, which currently has 30 members, has been able to refurbish its building with money provided through grants and donations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And special guests including Dunstable’s mayor Cllr Liz Jones, South West Beds MP Andrew Selous and Dunstable Men In Sheds Chairman Cllr John Gurney attended a special reopening ceremony.

Dunstable Men in Sheds reopening, left to right: Cllr Peter Hollick; Head of Grounds & Environmental Services, John Crawley; Deputy Mayor Lisa Bird; Dunstable Mayor, Cllr Liz Jones; Town Clerk and Chief Executive Paul Hodson; South West Bedfordshire MP Andrew Selous

The Men in Sheds organisation aims to help men over 55 who may be feeling lonely and want to get together with other men to chat, make things, and drink tea. Dunstable Men in Sheds is open to anyone, and the branch is in contact with other Sheds throughout Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire.

The building, which is owned by Dunstable Town Council, was refurbished using funds from both Central Beds Council and Dunstable Town Council grants, and donations from companies. Suppliers were also able to donate material and equipment and free labour to install new front glass doors and a secure rear fire door.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dunstable Men In Sheds secretary Nigel Skinner said: “We now have a new internal WC and new kitchen units, compared with a portable toilet outside and only basic facilities, previously. The plumbing has been improved and the whole building re-wired and up-to-date lighting installed.

"We also have a ventilation unit in the workshop to enable the use of machine tools with all doors and windows closed. This ensures we will not annoy the residents living either side of the shed or further along the road, as noise does travel.”

He added: "I am delighted that after a long and sometimes difficult process we have finally been able to announce the formal reopening of our shed. I really believe that we now have one of the best sheds in Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire, and we are able to offer excellent facilities to both existing and new members."