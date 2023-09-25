Gus Lombardo with grandson Freddie

The family of Agostino 'Gus' Lombardo has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of sympathy and support since the popular businessman died suddenly on a holiday in Sardinia earlier this month.

His daughter Louisa says: "He was adored by his family and we can also see - from the hundreds of cards and flowers we've received, and the response on Facebook - that he was loved by the people of Dunstable. He served the community for 54 years."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gus, 69, left Westfield School at 15 to join the family business, Lombardos’s Continental Foodstore, in High Street North. The family also owned a nursery in Wheathampstead to grow fruit and vegetables for the shop. They then moved into hospitality with the Posthorn Restaurant in Albion Street.

The popular deli that has been at the forefront of the Lombardo business empire

In the 90s they started the Millefiori Restaurant in Church Street and from 2007 to 2014 ran the Adesso Restaurant. In 1998 Lombardo's Delicatessen moved to West Street, where his brother Alex and Alex’s wife Nunzia continue to serve the community. Gus also had a very successful ice cream round with the Tonibell Company.

Louisa recalls: "He had an amazing memory and was great with numbers, in spite of leaving school at such a young age. He always put others first and never had a bad word to say about anyone. He was hardworking and determined and cared deeply about his customers and the local community. He'd never turn anyone away - even when the door was closed.

"He was also a perfectionist - his staff would joke about how particular he was stocking shelves and displaying items. He was always very fussy and incredibly proud of his deli. He took great pleasure in offering food samples to his customers and would often over-order panettone at Christmas."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Louisa, 38, adds: "Family was the most important thing to Dad and he adored my two-year-old son Freddie. He loved nothing more than a good meal with all of us and we'd get together at least twice a month, usually for Sunday lunch."

His son Alexander, 33, is also involved in the business, doing the weekly run to New Covent Garden Market in the middle of the night with his dad to stock up on fruit and veg and working in the deli during the week.

Gus was one of six children. His father Vincenzo came to the UK in 1952 from Montesarchio in Italy to join Coronation Brickworks in Bedford. Vincenzo's brother Alessandro started the original convenience store in High Street North and Vincenzo took over in 1969.

Louisa, her husband Aaron Erwin, Freddie and Alexander were on holiday in Sardinia with Gus when he died.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The many tributes included one from Dunstable mayor Liz Jones who said: "I’m so sorry to hear of Gus’s sudden passing. Only last week I spoke with him and we chatted about all things Dunstable, as we did most weeks when I popped in for a few things or was walking by on my way to events."