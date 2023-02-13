Dunstable Movie Makers have been shooting fantasy films from Dunstable scout hut for 13 years.

The fantasy films centre around the battle between good and evil. The baddies have obtained the crystal, that can create or destroy anything, and the goodies need to win it back.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now University of Buckingham Photojournalism Lecturer Justine Kibler has made the documentary, Lights, Camera, Goblins, to be screened at the University of Buckingham's Vinson Centre, Hunter Street, Buckingham.

Enter the fantasy world of Dunstable Movie Makers

The main actors from Dunstable include Anthony Elmes, a forklift truck driver, producer Scott Bailey, supermarket supervisor, Graham Matthews, a fine art photographer, and Alex Saunders, a lollipop man There are a wider circle of around 30, both men and women, who also join in some filming.

Justine, who has recently completed an MA in Documentary at Liverpool John Moores University, said: “For the producer, Scott, it is an all-consuming pastime. Costumes are procured from ebay, Scott spends hours editing in a tiny room and shooting is done at the local scout hut. It is escapism for them; a welcome break from the boring every day. There’s a lot of improvisation, clashing of swords, fighting. They clearly love it. I wanted to make the documentary because I think this is great example of ordinary people doing extraordinary things. They enjoy doing it regardless of the outcome and it brings people together week in, week out.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scott, 54, said: "It was great for Justine to do a documentary about our films – so people can see the highs and lows of making a full length movie and see processes like make-up and costumes. The screening of the documentary I'm excited about. I like making fantasy films as you can show your imagination on the screen. Fantasy films transport you to a time of monsters, evil, magic and heroes and I've always loved this part of cinema when I was young. Now, with modern technology, I can make my fantasy films look good."

To book your free place on March 2 at 7pm go to www.buckingham.ac.uk/events