Dunstable mum named as Bedfordshire’s female entrepreneur of the year for hair oil business

A single mum from Dunstable has shared a message of self-belief and resilience after being named as the ‘Female Entrepreneur 2024’ for Bedfordshire in the Women of Inspiration Awards.

Nisa Nazir started her hair oil business in 2020 after dreaming of starting her own line of nourishing treatments for years.

The 43-year-old has two sons and wanted to create something to inspire them.

She said: “As a single mom, the struggles, trying to go out to work, trying to run a household, and being divorced was quite hard. So it was a choice between, I sit here and take the stigma, or I pick myself up and I make something of myself and show my sons that there's nothing to be ashamed of, you can do whatever you want to do.”

Nisa with her award at Crescent Hall, Luton. Picture: Nisa Nazir

Nisa played around with different oil combinations and found out what worked best on what she described as “awfully fizzy hair”.

She explained: “I got introduced to somebody who does hair oil professionally. They said they could formulate it and make it into a product. This was like my dreams coming true. Step by step, I was working with the team here in the UK. My Products came to life, and then I started giving them to my friends and family.

“At that same time, I was a full-time mum, full-time working, then working this business. On the side, I was doing gift hampers and baskets - working 24 hours a day to make certain that the hard work would pay off.”

After a devastating bereavement, Nisa began focusing on NII SBeauty again this year, and her hard work paid off.

She said: “I told myself to get back up, rebrand everything and get myself sorted. I contacted Debenhams, it's quite a long process with these retailers, but I got accepted online, as well as at Rackham's.”

The oils contain vitamin A, vitamin E, apricot oil, and jojoba oil, which retails at £30 for 100ml.

Nisa said: “I started using it on my hair, and I saw a massive, massive difference in my hair from how it was to when I used to put the treatment in my hair and leave it. It helps with thickness growth.”

Her brand stocks hair oils, beard oils, skin stem cell treatments, diffusers, and face masks.

Now Nisa has been recognised for her inspirational journey and for helping other women realise their potential.

As well as her entrepreneur award, NIIS Beauty was also named Bedfordshire’s Beauty Brand of the Year this week.

She said: It’s just the best feeling ever. As long as you have faith in yourself and a positive outlook and believe in yourself, dreams can come true. You can do anything if you put your mind to it and believe in yourself.

“I want people to see that you can be in your lowest, darkest times, but there's always light at the end of the tunnel, and you can achieve anything if you put your heart and soul into it.”