Dunstable mum on how she went from working in education to owning her award-winning business

Starting a new business can feel daunting, just like changing career paths, but one mum from Dunstable did both at the same time – in the middle of a global pandemic.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And she’s been recognised for her hard work.

As the world was plunged into what would be months of uncertainty and confusion, 43-year-old mum-of-two Ellie Griffiths decided to step out of her comfort zone and challenge herself to build a business from the ground up.

The mum, who has an autoimmune condition, was furloughed from her job working in education as she shielded at her home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellie with her award. Picture: Ellie Griffiths

It was during this time that she made up her mind to turn her dream of doing aesthetic treatments into a reality.

Ellie said: “I stayed at home with the kids and decided to retrain. So I spent my savings on retraining, and when we came out of lockdown, I was able to go and do my practical days and sit my exams.”

She set up FAB Facial Aesthetics and Beauty, a business that combines her creative freedom with Ellie’s mission to help people age gracefully.

She explained: “I loved [learning techniques] because when I was 34 I had my lips done, that was the first thing that I'd ever done, and it just gave me so much confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was so much happier with myself, and I thought I would just love to be able to do that for other people. So it's something that I'd wanted to do, but I just hadn't had the opportunity because of circumstances.”

Now, Ellie works inside Pixie Red, a salon on Lowther Road, and gets to have more family time, thanks to this career change.

Earlier this year, Ellie was named the fourth-best aesthetician in the country at the GB Beauty Awards 2024.

She said: "I'm delighted because I put so much into keeping patients safe and giving them all the right information, and I feel that we offer a truly wraparound service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You come for a consultation, you can't have a treatment on the same day to gather all your information. Go away and think about it. There's no hard sell involved for people who walk through my door, and it's something that I focus on, because, you know, people need to make the right decisions for them.”

This recent success has helped Ellie share her story with more people, as she held a talk on her industry to students studying at Dunstable College. She also gave some advice to anyone wanting to break into aesthetics.

She said: “If they want to start something in aesthetics, they really need to go down a government-recognised qualification route, because there are a lot of courses that are available where you just go for a day, and then off, you go, you can inject someone's face.

But it's much better to do your beauty levels two and three, and then specialise and move up to level four or five and do it properly.

“It's such a personal service. So, people, they're buying a treatment, but they're also buying into me as a person, and it's my reputation.”