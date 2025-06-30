Dunstable mum starts petition calling for train station to be built in town

A woman from Dunstable has gathered hundreds of signatures on her new petition calling for a train station and line to be built in the town.

Faye Akpalu, 38, started her petition, which has almost 250 signatures, citing the town’s growing population.

The children’s author, who is originally from London, explained: “Since 2016, the number has increased massively, reaching an estimated total today that far surpasses previous figures, yet our town still lacks a railway station. With more homes being built and road congestion worsening, it’s time for action.”

From her home in the town, she has to drive over an hour to reach her extended family living in the capital – a trip she makes there and back once a week.

Commuters look at the departure board. Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Faye said: “I've noticed that the only way that you can go to London is going through Leagrave or Luton.”

“Typically, I would drive because it takes a long time to get to London through the [Luton] train station. You need to be exact with the timing, and there are delays.”

Despite getting signatures, some in the town have pointed out that the cost, connectivity and location of such a station in the town could mean the plan isn’t viable.

On social media, Ashley Summers said: “The bus way is a far better option than a branch line to Dunstable. You don't get the pressure of the whole town trying to get to and park at a station, you just walk to your local bus stop.”

And another user added: “What is in Dunstable that would warrant this? There are already excellent public transport links and the busway is a direct link to the rail station in Luton. Be far better off investing that Levelling Up money in something like a music venue in the centre of town.....”

Faye believes a train station, like a similar one in Golborne Wigan, in Greater Manchester, would give the town “faster, eco-friendly travel options”, “reduced road congestion and pollution”, “increased economic growth and job creation” and “better links to London, Leighton Buzzard, Luton and beyond”.

Faye said: “The plan is probably to get more signatures and then take it to maybe the local MP to see what support they can give.”

Currently, the guided busway runs from Luton to Dunstable, roughly following the route of the old railway line.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: "We are always interested in new ideas to enhance and grow the rail network.

“Currently, there are no plans to build a new station at Dunstable, but any proposal would need funding to be made available.

"As part of any new development, we would then need to assess the impact of stopping services at that new station on the reliability and performance of the timetable, and the service to existing passengers, before an informed decision could be taken by the industry to take the proposal forward.”

Alex Mayer, MP for Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard, thanked Faye for her idea and said: "I’m always keen to hear ambitious ideas for Dunstable and will consistently make the case for more investment locally. There is interesting, detailed work from England’s Economic Heartland on how to unlock the economic potential of Dunstable through improved connectivity.

"£7 million from Arriva means buses now run as often as every 7 to 8 minutes between Dunstable and Luton. Councils are also set to receive four times more funding from the Labour Government to improve public transport and I look forward to seeing Central Bedfordshire Council’s plans for how this will be used locally.”Community group, Time for a Better Luton, noted that if Network Rail were to agree to Faye’s plans, “they'd have to be convinced that a small town like Dunstable needs a train station”.

They said: “Constructing a branch line to Dunstable alone won't be economical. It would best work if there was a connecting line between the West Coast Line at MK or Leighton Buzzard, which connected with Luton. It would be hard to convince Network Rail or the government to build a branch line to Dunstable alone.”

When asked what the next best alternative to a station in Dunstable would be, Fay said: “To be honest, I don't actually think there would be any other option. I don't see another alternative to getting to London.”