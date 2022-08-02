Dunstable mum's campaign to help save lives after death of her son

Jake Gallagher was just 16 when he died of Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome (SADS) in 2013.

Since then his mum Sarah Pyatt, has campaigned for better awareness of the condition, and fundraised for defibrillators for schools and nurseries in the area.

In July, Sarah donated a defibrillator to Poppies Nursery in Linden Road, Luton, where she works.

Sarah with Poppies manager Tracy Perkins and deputy manager Rozina

And she is continuing with her fundraising, holding a memorial disco, Jake’s Bash on November 25.

The event is being held at St Vincent's social club in Hammersmith Gardens, Houghton Regis, and the event will include a buffet, raffle, disco by Dexx Master and live music from The Trollies.

For tickets contact Sarah via email at [email protected]

Sudden arrhythmic death syndrome, or SADS, is when someone dies suddenly following a cardiac arrest and no obvious cause can be found.