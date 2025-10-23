Dunstable nan swaps paintbrush for punch bag ahead of charity boxing match

A Dunstable woman has traded her paintbrush for boxing gloves as she trains for her first-ever boxing match to raise money for charity.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vicky Blair, 41, will step into the ring on 15 November after being inspired to get fit following the birth of her first grandchild.

The art teacher and decorator said: “I just became a nan in the summer, and I’ve always wanted to be fit, but I never wanted to actually put the effort in. The strength that I’ve found within me, not just physically, but mentally and emotionally, by doing this stuff, is amazing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her son, Josh, is an MMA (mixed martial arts) coach and invited her along to a session. Despite feeling apprehensive at first, she soon discovered how much she enjoyed the physical challenge.

Vicky training and at work. Picture: Vicky Blair

Her mother, Ann, said: “She’s never done any boxing before in her life… in the old days, she would have got a taxi from her bed to the car. So it’s been a total turnaround for her.”

This year, Vicky will celebrate six years of sobriety and hopes her story inspires others. She said: “Sobriety and fitness is the way forward… it’s so easy to get stuck in a rut like that, but there’s much more to life. I see people my age or older struggling with their physical health… the only thing holding us back is ourselves.”

Her training has been gruelling, with early morning runs, boxing sessions and sparring. She added: “Have a bad day? Go and punch a bag, go for a run… there’s such a difference to my energy levels. I know my kids are proud of me today, they see me getting stronger… It’s such a good therapeutic thing to do as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, Vicky has sold a full table of tickets for the event and is running a charity auction where donors can choose the song she walks out to.

The charity event takes place at the Dunstable Conference Centre, with all her proceeds going to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Tickets can be bought online, and donations can be made through this link.

Vicky concluded: “Just do it… If I can do this, anyone can.”