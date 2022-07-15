Everything’s coming up roses for Dunstable as the town has not only been nominated as a finalist in the RHS Britain in Bloom competition, but is also entering the regional Anglia in Bloom contest.

Judging for both will take place later this month (July).

Council spokesperson Jemma Candy said: “During the judges’ visits, we’ll be showing them local initiatives and green space and introducing them to community groups.

Dunstable's glorious gardens Pic: John Chatterley

"One of the stops on our tour will be the Old Palace Lodge Hotel to show them the Tudor Gardens.”

These were redone recently.

Hotel spokesperson Viviane Vayssieres explained: “The overall philosophy of creating the gardens on the site of the old Norman King Inn is quintessentially English, an ambitious heritage project of classic gardening with reference to the Tudor history linked to the hotel.

Celebrating the Queen's Jubilee Pic: John Chatterley

“Ornamental grasses give a modern feel to the planting and provide year-round interest with seasonal flowering bulbs and annual flowers in beds and linear zinc jardinières.

"The main planting complements the hard landscape materials of the classic English garden style.

"Evergreen clipped hedges, box and yew topiary set within borders of hardy perennial plants and small ornamental trees bring to life the extensive research that informed the Tudor theme of the new garden design.

"Shrub and climbing roses add colour and scent, with some espaliered fruit trees raised against the walls.”

Dunstable's historic church seen through an imaginative display of flowers and shrubs Pic: John Chatterley