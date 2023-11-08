Dunstable residents inspired by Keats to create Remembrance tribute
The group from Caddington Grove, London Road, are proud to display their beautiful wreath at their home.
Not only is it a fitting tribute to the poet John Keats, but it also marks Remembrance Sunday and the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women in the two World Wars and later conflicts.
Resident Barbara Ilic, aged 92, said: “The ode is such a beautiful piece of poetry, so it was good as inspiration to get out into nature and find our autumnal treasures.
“I think this is also a very fitting tribute for Remembrance - we must all remember those who serve their country.”
The artwork has a series of hands around the central message, representing those who have lost their lives at war.
Fellow resident Margaret Cole, aged 78, said the crafting session was a lovely way to talk about those who serve but also to enjoy the seasonal colours.
Margaret added: “The activity was so peaceful, and the end result is lovely. We hope everyone enjoys seeing it.”
Wellbeing and Lifestyle Coach Tarnia Banerjee said the project was a great success.
She said: “The Keats poem is so evocative with lines like ‘season of mist and mellow fruitfulness’, and it was a joy to read to the residents - they all loved it.
“However, with Remembrance Sunday coming up, we wanted to add our special touch.
“We hope visitors to Caddington enjoy it.”