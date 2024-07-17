Dunstable retains its Green Flags again in 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Priory Gardens, Grove House Gardens, Bennett Memorial Recreation Ground and Dunstable Cemetery have all retained their coveted Green Flag Awards and are officially recognised as among the country’s best parks and open spaces.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today, Dunstable is celebrating after retaining all of its Green Flag Awards.

The news that our green spaces have achieved the accreditation - the international quality mark for parks and green spaces - is testament to the hard work and dedication of the Council staff and volunteers that care for the green spaces so that visitors and residents alike can enjoy them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Priory Gardens has also achieved the Green Heritage Site Accreditation, supported by Historic England, for the management and promotion of its historic features.

Priory Gardens in Dunstable

The Councils Chair of Grounds and Environmental Services, Councillor Richard Attwell, said “I am delighted and very proud of our achievements with securing and then retaining our Green Flag status at these sites. It demonstrates the Council's commitment to providing and developing high quality green spaces and is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our work force and our officers across the Council. Well done to all involved.’’

Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award Scheme Manager, Paul Todd MBE, said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in Dunstable on achieving these Green Flag Awards. These spaces are vital green space for communities in Dunstable to socialise, enjoy nature, for children to play safely and they provide important opportunities for users to improve their physical and mental health.

We know that staff and volunteers work tirelessly to ensure that they maintain the high standards of the Green Flag Award, everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement. It is important that our free to use spaces are maintained to the Green Flag Award standard, making them accessible for all members of the community while ensuring the environment is protected.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.