Legendary local band Toad the Wet Sprocket will be performing for the first time in 40 years, alongside Martin Turner, founder of Wishbone Ash and the Korgis, at a benefit concert for Ukraine at the Grove Theatre on May 19.

Not to be confused with an American band, who formed after the Dunstable group disbanded, Toad the Wet Sprocket has released a video of their first get together in 40 years, during rehearsals for their reunion performance for the SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE Concert.

In the video, on YouTube, TTWS are playing two of their most recognisable songs "One Glass of Whisky" and "Reaching for the Sky".

Toad the Wet Sprocket will be live at the Grove theatre in Dunstable for a charity concert for Ukraine

TTWS comprise three original members: Mick Mustafa (vocals), Mark Ridout (guitar), Pete Austin (bass), plus Mark's son Lester Ridout on drums.

The original band frequently played at the Queensway Hall in the late 70s and early 80s and often supported groups such as Iron Maiden, before disbanding in 1982.

They released a CD album six months ago with all of their recordings called "Rock 'n' Roll Runners", available on Amazon.

Also performing at the concert, which starts at 7.30pm, are The Eyes of Albion, a local rock group; Anna Kravchuk, a UK based Ukrainian operatic soprano who has performed throughout Europe; Ukrainian/Irish accordionist Stepan Pasicznyk who toured with "The Ukrainians" throughout Europe and North America and The Ukrainian Cathedral Choir.

All profits will go to the Luton branch of the Association of Ukrainians of Great Britain (AUGB).