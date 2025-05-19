Dunstable running club’s charity race raises more than £4,000 for Mind

Runners from a Dunstable club have handed over a giant cheque for more than £4,000 to a mental health charity after hosting a five-mile race.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dunstable Road Runners (DRR) held its annual charity race in April, and chose to focus its fundraising efforts on mental health charity, Mind.

Clare Bates, communications officer and member of DRR for 15 years, said: “They're a great charity. Running is so important for your mental health. It's just getting out there, getting some fresh air. You can even time on your own to think, or you can go out with friends and socialise – it's just a way to let off steam.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nearly 260 runners started the race in Creasey Park, with the event becoming part of the Amateur Athletic Association’s championships.

Runners with the cheque. Picture: Clare Bates

Coming in first place was Stephen Buckle from Leighton Buzzard Athletic Club, and closely followed by Simon Coombes from the same club.

At the weekend, DRR handed their donation of £4,275.76 to Jeanette Skipsey, income generation manager from the charity, at Houghton Hall Park after its weekly parkrun. The club was founded in 1983 and holds their running night every Wednesday at 6.30pm.

Clare said: “People are welcome to come along on a Wednesday night, try us out, see if they like it, and then they can come along. We do specify that you can run up to 45 minutes to an hour if you want to come and join us on our regular weekly sessions on a Wednesday. But we are running another beginners group.”