Dunstable Salvation Army marks 140 years with reunion weekend

Past and present members of the Salvation Army in Dunstable are invited to the church this weekend to celebrate its 140-year anniversary.

A special reunion weekend will be held on July 5 and 6, where people can reconnect over shared memories and celebrate the church.

Roger and Jacqueline Coates, who lead the Dunstable church, said: "This Reunion Weekend is a beautiful moment in our 140-year story. It’s a chance to honour the past—the people who built this church, the lives transformed, and the love shared—while looking ahead to how we continue serving Dunstable today.

"Whether it’s through a hot meal, a listening ear, or a place to belong, The Salvation Army has always been here, and we’re as committed as ever to being a light in our community."

The public is invited to join in a weekend filled with fellowship, worship, and reflection, and refreshments will be provided.

The church and charity in Bull Pond Lane continues to serve people of all ages and backgrounds, building and nurturing relationships in the community.