28 volunteers at Dunstable Salvation Army prepared hampers and parcels that will enable 305 families including 677 children to enjoy a better Christmas. Each hamper contained festive food and a toy for each child. This is in addition to food parcels that they have given out this year.

Corps Leaders Roger and Jacqueline Coates said, “We would like to thank the public for their generosity and our hard-working volunteers who prepared hampers that will enable us to support local families have a better Christmas.”