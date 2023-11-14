Dunstable school celebrates opening of state-of-the-art new games area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pupils at a Dunstable school will benefit from state-of-the-art facilities following the completion of a multi use games area.

The multi use games area at Priory Academy will enable the school to further enhance its curriculum with an extensive programme of extra-curricular physical recreation and sport – and is also available to the community to use.

At the opening ceremony on Monday, headteacher Ian Bailey said: “The new MUGA will have a transformational impact on the sporting opportunities that students at Priory Academy can experience. The facility will allow them to develop their skills throughout the year, both during the school day, in PE lessons and after school in a variety of sports clubs. This will enable children to access a healthy life style and hone skills required for elite sporting performance. We are extremely pleased to have this new sports facility and it will enhance the lives of a great many children, both at the school and in the local community.”

Pictured at the opening, from left to right: Ian Bailey, Headteacher Priory Academy; Alec Hales, Site Manager Priory Academy; Jordan Lysaght, Head of PE Priory Academy; Matt Gauthier, Deputy CEO Scholars’ Education Trust; Cllr Liz Jones, Town Major; Claire Robins OBE, CEO Scholars’ Education Trust; and Head Boy Priory Academy.

Mayor Liz Jones, who officially opened the facility, said: “This is an excellent new facility for young people and will enable further health and well-being benefits for years to come.”

Pupils are thrilled by the new addition. Cayden Watson in Year 10 said: “I can’t wait to play football on the new pitch – the surface and the goals look excellent.”