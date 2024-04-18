The school has been told it needs to improve - Google Maps

A Dunstable school has been told it needs to do much more to raise the expectations of its pupils in its latest Ofsted inspection.

An incomplete inspection of Dunstable Icknield Lower School was carried out in November last year before another inspection in February 2024 when the school was ruled to require improvement. The school had last been rated in 2005, when it received an ‘Oustanding’ judgement.

Inspector Jessie Linsley said in her report: “Expectations of pupils’ achievement are not high enough. The school has made recent changes to the teaching of reading for older pupils and writing for all. These changes are not yet fully developed but are making some differences to pupils’ learning.

“Expectations of pupils’ behaviour are improving. Some pupils behave well and understand how to follow the rules. However, there are some pupils whose behaviour disrupts the learning of others. Pupils try hard to concentrate, but they become frustrated when they cannot learn as well as they should.

“More recently, pupils are becoming increasingly confident that behaviour is getting better. Pupils say that they feel safe and that bullying is not common. There are some pupils who get extra support with their behaviour. This helps them to make the right choices about their behaviour and understand the impact this has on others.”

She said the school has recently reviewed the curriculum. Leaders have carefully chosen the vocabulary pupils need to learn from the early years to Year 4. As a result, pupils learn the subject-specific language they need. However, the school has not fully developed curriculum plans for the foundation subjects. The plans do not make clear the skills and knowledge that pupils need to learn from the early years. As a result, it is hard for the early years staff to know what to teach the children so that they are fully ready for Year 1.

Children successfully read books that match their phonics knowledge. In keystage 1, staff check pupils’ progress at regular points. Where needed, pupils have ‘keep-up’ sessions. These help pupils who struggle with reading to catch up before they enter Year 3. The school has made recent changes to the teaching of reading for pupils in key stage 2 to promote a love of reading. This is supporting many pupils to become confident and more regular readers.

Setting out a list of objectives, Ms Linsley said governors need to increase the knowledge and understanding required to be able to support and hold leaders to account for key aspects of the school’s work, such as the quality of education and promoting positive behaviour and attitudes and gather and evaluate the information needed so that they can provide appropriate support and challenge to hold leaders fully to account for improving the school.

The school needs to develop the subject plans further and identify the key developmental knowledge that children should learn and the early reading programme is not taught consistently in all classes.

She said: “The school needs to monitor the effectiveness of the teaching of early reading and ensure that staff are supported to improve their practice where needed.”

There was also a need to ensure all pupils met the school’s expectations for behaviour.

Glynn Stirling, headteacher, said: "The Ofsted report published on April 4 is obviously disappointing and our development plan will ensure good quality education for all pupils. The education of every child is our priority. The entire staff and governing board are working hard to ensure the high standards we aim to provide at Dunstable Icknield Lower School are met and exceeded.