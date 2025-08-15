Dunstable ScS clearance store to close its doors for good next month

People walk past sale signs in the window of store closing down. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A sofa shop in Dunstable will shut next month after the company “reluctantly decided to close” the store.

ScS, at White Lion Retail Park, will close in September after years of selling discounted and ex-display furniture.

A spokesperson for ScS said: “Dunstable store will close on 14th September. This store is a Clearance Centre, not a standard ScS store format.

"We continually review our stores profitability, and based on this we have reluctantly decided to close this store. We remain committed to the local area with stores in Luton, Milton Keynes, Watford and Bedford.

"We have four colleagues at this location who have been consulted with, who have the option to redeploy to other stores should this be viable for them.”