Dunstable set to remember the fallen with Remembrance services

Dunstable will soon be remembering the men and women of the town who have suffered or died in war since the start of the 20th century.

It follows on from the more muted services held last year at the height of the pandemic restrictions.

This year’s Remembrance Parade and Service will be held on Sunday, November 14. There will also be with a short service at the war memorial to mark Armistice Day at 11am on November 11.

Remembrance Day will be held on Sunday in Dunstable

Sunday's parade of the town’s ex-service and uniformed organisations will assemble in Grove House Gardens (at the rear of Grove House) at 10.15am and will then march to the War Memorial in Priory Gardens, via High Street North to the crossroads and traffic lights, then down High Street South to Priory House where the Town Mayor will take the salute.

The parade will then form up at the memorial for the Act of Remembrance and wreath-laying ceremony at 11am.

Members of the public are welcome to take part in the town's Act of Remembrance. Dunstable Town Council is keen to involve as many young people of the town as possible and would like to encourage representatives from schools in the town to take part in the parade and wreath laying.