A huge grass panda has moved to the centre of The Quadrant in Dunstable after a group was spotted trying to shove him into the back of a van.

Hugley the panda was put in the shopping centre after lockdown to spread some cheer – but police were called yesterday (April 20) after passing residents spotted a hapless group trying to get him in the back of a clearly too-small van.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bedfordshire Police said they received a report just before 4.20pm, but the suspects had left the scene before police arrived – and Hugley had been left behind.

Hugley sat eating some bamboo in his new location

In a social media post Councillor Liz Jones, mayor of Dunstable, commented: “Thank you to the residents who messaged me late into the evening to let me know they had seen the social media post around our lovely bear Hugley at the Quadrant trying to get into a the back of a transit and were concerned for his well-being. I’m pleased to say that the bear is still in situ this morning – the clear attempt of taking him out of town failed and he is sitting smiling as you go by – he clearly loves Dunstable.”

Dunstable Town Council clerk and chief executive, Paul Hodson, announced that the panda has been moved to a safer spot outside Boots and Clintons. He said: “It’s encouraging to know that so many people love the panda and are happy that it's still in place.”

Advertisement

Advertisement