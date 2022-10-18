New research from the retailer, shows that menopause symptoms are costing women in the East of England average of 2-4 hours sleep per night.

In a bid to help both customers and colleagues improve their slumber, Dunelm Dunstable, is inviting members of the local community to attend an exclusive in-store MenopauZzz workshop, hosted by menopause experts Henpicked, to support and educate on the effects of

menopause.

The hour-long session will take place on October 20 at Dunelm Dunstable, situated on Luton Road, Dunstable.

Amanda Cox, Chief People Officer and Stores Director at Dunelm said: “At Dunelm we appreciate menopause can be incredibly debilitating, with poor sleep a key side effect – that’s why we are offering specialist support to both customers and colleagues at this life

milestone.

“Our MenopauZzz campaign provides workshops, educational resources and effective product recommendations and coincides with the launch of our new internal Menopause focus which includes menopause buddy training, a new menopause policy and manager guidance to make sure Dunelm is a place where everyone feels that they belong.”

The recent findings additionally found that only 42% women in the East of England are happy with the menopause help that’s currently available to them, outside of visiting their GP.

The results also revealed that only 24% of women in the East of England would turn to a male family member or friend if they were struggling with menopause, with the majority of those surveyed admitting they are most likely to turn to their doctor or female friend for

support.

The Dunelm workshops will take place at 20 stores across the country and are just one part of a larger commitment Dunelm has made to provide all colleagues with menopause training and support.

Workshop attendees will receive a gift voucher to redeem against Dunelm products including those designed to help with menopause symptoms, such as cooling pillows, mattress protectors, duvets and bedding sets.

To sign up for the workshop, please visit the event page on Eventbrite: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/420585371167