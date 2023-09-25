News you can trust since 1891
Dunstable takes home 14 awards at Anglia in Bloom competition - including yet another gold award for large town category

That’s blooming impressive!
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 25th Sep 2023, 16:19 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 16:19 BST
Some of the impressive work by Dunstable in Bloom. Picture: Dunstable Town CouncilSome of the impressive work by Dunstable in Bloom. Picture: Dunstable Town Council
Some of the impressive work by Dunstable in Bloom. Picture: Dunstable Town Council

Dunstable is celebrating a blooming marvellous success after taking home a massive 14 awards from this year’s Anglia in Bloom competition.

The annual contest celebrates the remarkable horticultural efforts of towns and villages across the region – from their visual appeal to their commitment to environmental responsibility and community engagement.

And Dunstable had a lot to shout about after picking up yet another Gold award in the large town category, along with 13 other awards.

Celebrations at the awards event. Picture: Dunstable Town CouncilCelebrations at the awards event. Picture: Dunstable Town Council
Celebrations at the awards event. Picture: Dunstable Town Council
It took home gold awards for the Nature/Conservation Category for Blows Down – BCN Wildlife Trust – SSSI Site; the Nature/Conservation Category for St Augustine’s Academy Forest Garden; the Cemetery/Crematorium Category for Dunstable Cemetery; the Pub/Restaurant/Shop Front Category for the floral shop display project; and took gold and overall winner in the Nature/Conservation Category for Mentmore Recreation Ground Tiny Forest and Hedgerow.

It also collected silver gilts in the Public Park Category for Priory Gardens and Grove House Gardens; the King’s Coronation Display Category, and took silver gilt and overall winner for the Assisted Living/Care Home Category for Priory View Independent Living.

As if that wasn't enough, Dunstable won the Mike Ames certificate of recognition for the Dunstable Wombles for their outstanding work and was nominated for the best Conservation/Biodiversity Project for Blows Down SSSI; best Grow Your Own Project for Hillcroft Allotments and best Local Authority Floral Display for Dunstable Town Centre.

Dunstable Town Council says the remarkable achievement is a testament to the tireless efforts and dedication of the entire community.

Town mayor, Cllr Liz Jones said: ‘’I was delighted to be able to attend the awards with volunteers of Dunstable in Bloom and council staff. I am very proud of the amazing work undertaken by all in helping to achieve these fantastic awards.’’

Hugh Garrod, chair of Dunstable in Bloom said, ‘’We are delighted that Dunstable has won Gold again in Anglia in Bloom. We have entered this competition 14 times and have won Gold on 12 of these occasions. This is an amazing achievement and on behalf of Dunstable in Bloom I would like to thank everyone who took part this year and I hope that they will continue to support us in the years to come.’’

