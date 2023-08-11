Dunstable Tesco supports homeless charity in appeal after freezer malfunction

Colleagues at Tesco Dunstable came to the rescue of a homeless charity after its entire stock of frozen food was lost due to a freezer malfunction.

Staff donated £500 worth of frozen items to Luton-based homeless charity NOAH after its urgent appeal on social media. After discovering NOAH had lost its entire stock of frozen food, the Tesco store replaced the perished food items with frozen pizzas, meat, and bonus goodies – like tinned products and vegetables.

Karen Linley, community champion at Tesco Dunstable, said: “We were delighted we could help support such an important cause, as we noticed through social media the charity was in desperate need to replenish the food they had lost and continue supporting the many people they feed

Community Champion Karen Linley and Dotcom team support Hannah (tigerbond Group Ltd)

"The charity shared with us a list of what they required, but we couldn't help but add some added extras, including salmon, crisps, bottled water, eggs, and baking ingredients to provide a nice treat to those who use the charity’s services.”

She added: "We look forward to supporting the charity long into the future."

Shannon Murphy, a fundraiser at NOAH, said: "We want to thank the Tesco Dunstable store for their immediate and generous donation during a time of struggle, especially as this was such an unexpected incident.