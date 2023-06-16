A group of thrill-seekers, including a theme park enthusiast from Dunstable, rode the Hero rollercoaster 87 times at Flamingo Land – in just one day.

Dan Richards, known online as DigitalDan, took on challenge in Yorkshire on Wednesday (June 14) with fellow social media influencers Marcus (Thrill Riders), Sam Costello and Tom (TomRidesRides) to fundraise for Mind.

The group started on the rollercoaster at 10.15 and were given their own ride vehicle to use for the day. At 5pm, they got off - after riding the coaster 87 times. The 18-year-old called the day ‘relentless’, with the four men only having two breaks throughout. He said: “It's not most comfortable ride. It was quite painful. Marcus and Tom were both feeling ill after about 15 rides.

The lads after completing the gruelling challenge

“About 45 minutes in, there was a big worry as to whether we'd actually be able to make it to the end, but we just pushed through.”

The men were in pain after being on the ride for so long. Dan explained: "When you're being bashed about going upside down, it’s not the greatest feeling in the world. Our shoulders and backs are quite sore even though it has been two days since.”

Dan, who has over nine million views on his YouTube channel, filmed the ride alongside his friends and have smashed their initial goal of raising £2,000 for the mental health charity, Mind.

He said: “Mind was perfect to raise money for because they help people talk about their feelings, that's what we really need to see more of.”

From left: Dan, Sam, Marcus and Tom on the ride

The YouTuber added: “It's fundamental that we become more confident in speaking out about our difficulties. Whether it be ourselves or someone else, it's likely you're aware of the negative impact mental health struggles can have on our everyday lives.”

Thiis is not the first time Dan has been on a ride for such a long time. He has previously ridden the wettest ride in the UK, Tidal Wave at Thorpe Park, all day for charity.