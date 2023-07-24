A coveted fourth Green Flag has been secured by Dunstable Town Council for its Bennett Memorial Recreation Ground.

The new award is in addition to Grove House Gardens, Priory Gardens, and Dunstable Cemetery which have successfully maintained their prestigious Green Flag status.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The achievement of four consecutive Green Flag Awards highlights the council’s dedication to providing superb green spaces for the community. The prestigious international quality mark for parks and green spaces is a testament to the unwavering commitment of the team that keep these spaces well-maintained for all to enjoy.

Dunstable Town Council has secured a coveted fourth Green Flag for Bennett Memorial Recreation Ground.

In celebration, all these locations will proudly fly the prestigious Green Flag.

Cllr Matthew Brennan, chair of the Councils Grounds and Environmental Services Committee, said: “This is a tremendous achievement for our town and recognises the hard work and dedication of all our grounds staff, our cemetery team, our splash park staff, our managers and support staff and our volunteers. We are all very proud of this achievement as we continuously strive to improve these spaces so that local people have great spaces and facilities to use”.

Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award Scheme Manager Paul Todd, said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in Dunstable in achieving these Green Flag Awards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“These green spaces are vital green space for the community in Dunstable, bringing people together and providing opportunities to lead healthy lifestyles. The staff and volunteers do so much to ensure that they maintain the high standards of the Green Flag Award, and everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.”

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

A full list of Green Flag Award-winning parks and green spaces is available here.