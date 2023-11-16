Dunstable Town Mayor visits Queensbury Academy during UK Parliament Week
Her visit coincided with UK Parliament Week and the school’s elections for their Junior Student Leadership Team. Mayor Jones met with four students who shared with her why they have applied to be on the Junior Student Leadership Team and the significance they see in their roles.
The students also discussed local issues with the Mayor and spoke with her about the potential for a Youth Council in Dunstable to be set up. The Mayor confirmed that she was looking forward to continuing to collaborate with the school in the coming months.
UK Parliament Week ran from the 6th to the 12th of November and it is an annual event designed to spread the word about what Parliament is, what it does and how people can get involved. Last year over 1.1 million people took part in every nation and region of the UK, and countries all over the world.
Queensbury Academy chose to run their elections for the Junior Student Leadership Team during UK Parliament Week to shine a light on the importance of elections and democracy. Students have put themselves forward to be the school’s ‘Champion’ on a range of causes from anti bullying to climate change. They had to write a submission about why they wanted to stand for a certain cause and students are voting this week to decide who will take up the positions.
Helen Palmer, Headteacher at Queensbury Academy said:
“I want to say a big thank you to Mayor Jones for taking the time to come and see us. It was great for students to have the opportunity to chat with her about her role and their vision for the future of Dunstable. I know they really valued the chance to explain to her about why they were standing for the Junior Student Leadership Team and I am excited about the outcome of our elections this week.”
Mohsen Ojja, CEO of Anthem Schools Trust said:
“Learning about democracy and how our country works is so important for young people and it was brilliant to hear about the Mayor’s visit to Queensbury during UK Parliament Week. I am so proud of all the Queensbury students who have put themselves forward for the Junior Student Leadership team and I wish them all luck in the elections this week.”