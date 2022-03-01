Dunstable Town's emotional tribute to loyal fan 'who touched the lives of many'

Dunstable Town paid a fitting tribute to loyal supporter Aaron Bateman on Saturday as family and friends of the 28-year-old looked on.

Aaron, of Luton Road, Dunstable was fatally injured outside the town's Wheatsheaf pub in High Street North on February 12, dying in hospital two days later and prompting police to launch a murder investigation.

On Saturday, ahead of the home game with Broadfield Utd, the newly-named Aaron Bateman stand was launched, tributes were placed pitch-side and a minute's applause was held ahead of kick-off at Creasey Park.

A club spokesman said: "Everyone at Dunstable Town FC was devastated and saddened to learn on the 14th February that Aaron had died at the Luton & Dunstable University Hospital. He was 28 years old and had followed the club home and away for many years.

"All of us who had the privilege of knowing Aaron knew of his kind, compassionate and gentle nature. He always had a smile on his face and a kind word to say to people."

He added: "On Saturday, Blues supporters were able to join Aaron’s family and friends and pay tribute to a young man who had touched the lives of many and who will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Tributes to Aaron Bateman

"By 3pm on Saturday the newly named Aaron Bateman Stand appeared full of well-wishers laying flowers, scarves and mementos on the grass at the side. The numbers of bouquets and floral tributes became a small carpet and Aaron’s face smiled from posters on the railings with balloons tied to the stanchions.

"Before kick-off there was a minute’s applause with Broadfield Utd paying their own floral tribute in a magnificent display of solidarity."

Fittingly, all three Dunstable Town goals on the day in a 3-0 win were scored in front of the Aaron Bateman Stand and on each occasion the team went and celebrated with Aaron’s friends and family.

"As the final whistle blew, head coach, Joe Deeney led the entire team over to the stand to applaud Aaron’s family and friends," said the spokesman. "Hugs and embraces exchanged with Aaron’s dad, Ian, and the players left the pitch.

Aaron Bateman

"This was a day that should never have taken place. That it did is a tragedy. But Dunstable Town FC is a family who care for and look after our own. One of our young supporters aged just 12 years old wrote on his home-made tribute to Aaron these poignant words... 'Rest in Peace Aaron. You will always be remembered. Once a Blue, always a Blue'."

There will be a special charity fundraising match to come but generous donations from supporters and both clubs raised £500 for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

Dunstable Town FC would like to express thanks to Central Beds Council and Dunstable Town Council for allowing them to name one of the stands after Aaron, to AFC Dunstable for standing in solidarity and also to the close relatives of Aaron who arranged for the naming of the stand in time for kick off on Saturday.

Paying tribute to supporter Aaron Bateman

The Aaron Bateman Stand