Chinn had only been at the school two months

An unqualified teacher has been banned from the profession after being caught with indecent images of a child just two months after taking up a post at a Dunstable school.

Adam Chinn started at Ardley Hill Academy in September 2020 but was arrested by Bedfordshire Police on November 9 for distributing indecent images of a child. He was suspended from work on November 13 and resigned on March 22, 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In December 2021 he pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent photographs of a child and on January 28, 2022 received a 10 month sentence at Luton Crown Court, suspended for two years, 35 days’ rehabilitation activity requirements; and Sexual Harm Prevention Order and registration for 10 years.

Chinn, aged 35, told police his actions had taken place in May 2019.

A Teachers Misconduct Panel last month said it considered that the conviction was a particularly serious one given the number of videos found that were categorised as being of the most serious nature and that his conviction showed he was a safeguarding risk.

The panel reported: “Mr Chinn was an unqualified teacher under the School Direct (salaried) Initial Teacher Training programme, and was at the very start of his career as a teacher. Despite this, he was prepared to engage in activity that placed the children depicted in the images and videos at risk and also put his own career in jeopardy. The panel also found that the seriousness of the offending behaviour that led to the conviction was relevant to Mr Chinn’s fitness to be a teacher.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alan Meyrick for the Education Secretary said: “Mr Adam Chinn is prohibited from teaching indefinitely and cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children’s home in England.”

A spokesperson for Ardley Hill Academy, part of the Chiltern Learning Trust, said: ““The safety and wellbeing of our pupils is our top priority at Ardley Hill Academy.

“While Mr Chinn’s offences took place prior to his employment with the school, we are appalled and disgusted by his actions, and we are pleased that he has been banned from working with young people ever again.

“As with all members of staff, he was subject to rigorous and enhanced background checks before he joined the school which highlighted no safeguarding concerns at the time. He was suspended immediately when the school was informed of the arrest and resigned before his conviction.”

Advertisement

Advertisement