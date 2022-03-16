Dunstable tree planting marks Queen's Platinum Jubilee

A tree planting event to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee has taken place at Mentmore Recreation Ground in Dunstable.

Dunstable Town Mayor, Councillor Gloria Martin, led a group of local community organisations and representatives at the event on March 11 to plant the first of 20 standard trees.

The National Association of Civic Officers encouraged nationwide tree planting on 11 March 2022 as this auspicious date marked the 70th day of the 70th year of Queen Elizabeth’s reign.

The trees are to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The tree species for the planting at Mentmore have been chosen with climate resilience in mind and include trees such as Scotts Pine and Alder. Alder trees are known to benefit surrounding trees by fixing nitrogen from the atmosphere.

Funding was provided by Central Bedfordshire Council’s Tree Planting Grant Scheme.

The tree planting site will be marked with an official Queen’s Green Canopy memorial plaque located on an entrance fence to Mentmore Recreation Ground. The plaque is hand-made by members of The Royal British Legion. An additional stone plaque has been set into the ground adjacent to the tree planted by the Mayor.

All trees planted for The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative to commemorate the Jubilee year will be plotted on the Queen’s Green Canopy digital map.

A plaque to mark the planting