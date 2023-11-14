Dunstable turns out to honour its war dead in services of Remembrance
Dunstable Town Council gathered to honour the fallen on Saturday and Sunday.
On Saturday, Armistice Day at 11 am, Dunstable Town Council officers, councillors, Town Mayor Cllr Liz Jones and members of the public gathered at The War Memorial in Priory Gardens to pay their respects and observed a two-minute silence.
The following day, the council hosted its Annual Remembrance Sunday Parade where the Dunstable community came together to march through the High Street from Grove House Gardens to Priory Gardens. The parade featured a display of civic pride and a variety of community groups, veterans, scouts, schools, and local organisations.
Hundreds gathered at the War Memorial in Priory House Gardens to pay their respects to the servicemen and women who gave their lives in conflict. Following the two minute silence individual wreaths were laid by local organisations, armed forces, community groups and Dunstable schools. A civic service was then held at the Priory Church.
Cllr Liz Jones emphasised the council's dedication to preserving the traditions of Remembrance Day. “I am immensely proud of the tradition Dunstable upholds annually to remember those that have lost their lives through conflict,” she said. “This day is a momentous opportunity for our community to come together and remember the immense sacrifices made by our service personnel. We will remember them.”