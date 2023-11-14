Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dunstable Town Council gathered to honour the fallen on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, Armistice Day at 11 am, Dunstable Town Council officers, councillors, Town Mayor Cllr Liz Jones and members of the public gathered at The War Memorial in Priory Gardens to pay their respects and observed a two-minute silence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following day, the council hosted its Annual Remembrance Sunday Parade where the Dunstable community came together to march through the High Street from Grove House Gardens to Priory Gardens. The parade featured a display of civic pride and a variety of community groups, veterans, scouts, schools, and local organisations.

Dignitaries preparing to lay the wreaths - Photo John Chatterley

Hundreds gathered at the War Memorial in Priory House Gardens to pay their respects to the servicemen and women who gave their lives in conflict. Following the two minute silence individual wreaths were laid by local organisations, armed forces, community groups and Dunstable schools. A civic service was then held at the Priory Church.