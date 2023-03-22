News you can trust since 1891
Dunstable Vegan Market returns to the town centre - including handmade cosmetics and ethical clothing

It will take over The Square and Middle Row

By Lynn Hughes
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 10:29 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 10:29 GMT

Dunstable Vegan Market is coming to the town centre this week.

The market will take over The Square and Middle Row, right in the heart of the town on Saturday.

The event will feature a variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and jewellery, arts and crafts and charity stalls, all created by a handpicked selection of talented, ethical and sustainable businesses.

Lewis Beresford, VMCO’s Founder says: “We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers. We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Dunstable!”

The Dunstable Vegan Market will be held at The Square and Middle Row and will run from 10.30am to 4pm on Saturday, March 25.

