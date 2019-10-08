Dunstable woman Braves the Shave to raise thousands for Keech

A woman from Dunstable raised over £3,000 for Keech Hospice Care when she Braved the Shave on Tuesday, October 1.

Nicky Hoar, from Eaton Bray, decided to shave off her hair to raise money for Keech and donate her hair to the Little Princess Trust.

Nicky with her partner and sons

She said: "I'm still collecting money in but we have raised over £3,500, which is amazing!

"The night went so well and I loved every minute of it, the support I have received has been amazing, I want to say a massive thank you to everyone.

"I want to say a special thank you to Honeycomb Hair and Beauty, Stevie McGrory from Gents Barbering and all my friends and family, especially Darrin, Jamie and Jack.

"Keech have also been so supportive, without all of them, we would not have been able to raise over £3,000."

Nicky before she Braved the Shave

Nicky't target was to raise £1,000 for Keech to thank them for the care they gave her nan and mother-in-law, who both spent time at the hospice in Luton.

She said: “The staff are amazing and this facility is very close to my heart. They invited my nan and gave her a dignified end to her journey.

“They also looked after my mother-in-law for three weeks, giving her the love and attention she needed at that time. I feel you are very privileged to receive the one-to-one care from the Keech at these difficult times and I can’t thank them or praise them enough.”

Nicky raised over 3,000 for Keech