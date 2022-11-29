News you can trust since 1891

Dunstable woman raises over £2,000 for Gaddesden Place Riding for Disabled after 70th birthday skydive

Hilary has worked with the Hemel Hempstead centre for over 30 years

By Olivia Preston
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 10:47am

A woman has raised £2,380 for Gaddesden Place Riding for Disabled Centre after she jumped out of a plane on her 70th birthday.

Long term volunteer Hilary Fox did the tandem skydive from 13,000ft.

Hilary said: “The skydive to mark my 70th was quite a challenge, but the best part has been the all the donors’ amazing generosity, I can't thank everybody enough'' .

Hilary with her tandem skydive certificate

