Dunstable woman raises over £2,000 for Gaddesden Place Riding for Disabled after 70th birthday skydive
Hilary has worked with the Hemel Hempstead centre for over 30 years
A woman has raised £2,380 for Gaddesden Place Riding for Disabled Centre after she jumped out of a plane on her 70th birthday.
Long term volunteer Hilary Fox did the tandem skydive from 13,000ft.
Hilary said: “The skydive to mark my 70th was quite a challenge, but the best part has been the all the donors’ amazing generosity, I can't thank everybody enough'' .
