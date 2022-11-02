A volunteer at a Hemel Hempstead horse riding centre for the disabled is set to leap from a plane on her 70th birthday to help raise vital funds.

Hilary Fox, from Dunstable, will be taking the plunge on November 30 in aid of Gaddesden Place Riding for Disabled (RDA), which she has been involved with for more than three decades.

She said: “I have committed to do a tandem sky-dive to raise some funds while I can still manage it.”

Hilary with one of the centre's horses

Hilary added that she looks forward to the camaraderie between the volunteers as they help the riders learn to gain trust with them and their pony, then start to relax and enjoy the ride, and said: “I particularly enjoy helping to prepare the ponies, side walking and leading, especially when the riders give us a high five before dismounting.”

Gaddesden Place RDA’s indoor school was opened in 1983 by patron HRH Princess Royal. When Hilary first got involved, it was with Chiltern District Riding for the Disabled Association which merged with Gaddesden Place RDA in 2008. Since then, the school has developed into the facility which stands today - equipped with new classrooms and Champion, the mechanical horse.