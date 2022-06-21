Dunstable woman's special 100th birthday celebrations

Marjorie Lilian Snowdon became a centenarian on May 29, and enjoyed a celebration surrounded by family and friends.

She first came to live in the town at the tender age of five, residing at Clifton Road, and her uncle was the licensee at the Bull Public House, High Street.

Daughter, Janet Lovell, said: "I would like to give a special thanks to all the family and friends of Marjorie's who attended her birthday lunch at the Old Palace Lodge, which provided a superb service to us all.

Celebrations at The Old Palace Lodge, and right: Marjorie with Janet.

"She had a wonderful day to remember, thanking everyone for the beautiful cards and gifts she received.

"Thank you also to Linda for the amazing birthday cake she had made for her, to friends who travelled from as far as Wales for the occasion, and to the carers that do a great job in getting mum up everyday."