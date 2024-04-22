Dunstable Yesteryear - When Queensway was new

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Queensway, Dunstable, was very much a recent addition to the town when this photo was taken. It shows a civic procession making its way towards the newly opened Civic Hall (where the Asda supermarket stands today).

The Mayor, seen following the borough mace-bearer, is Alderman Leslie Worby, so this dates the photo to his period in office: 1964/65.

Some well-remembered businesses can be glimpsed in the background. They include Robinson’s Rentals, founded by David Robinson in the days when most people preferred to hire a television set rather than buy their own. Next to this is the John Peter carpet store and (nearest the camera) is Grainger’s record shop. Further along the road is the G A Waller butcher’s shop, close to the premises which later became one of George Ort’s two bakery shops in the town.

In the distance, the town’s cinema (now the Dunstable Community Church) is screening Zulu, the film which made Michael Caine famous.

The councillors and officers following the Mayor include some local personalities who were very influential in their time.

Hotelier Walter Creasey, who opened the Old Palace Lodge in 1960, is chatting to Norman Cole, the town’s MP. Behind them are veteran councillor Harold Parrott, future Mayors Eric Royce and Jim Melton, and firebrand Labour councillor Ted Dyke. The man in the wig is town clerk Jack Smith.