Dunstable’s All Saints Academy loses High Court judicial review after ‘inadequate’ Ofsted rating

A school in Dunstable has lost its judicial review following an ‘inadequate’ rating – but while disappointed said it is ‘proud of the challenge levelled at Ofsted’.

The High Court judgement brings to an end a 20-month process after law firm Irwin Mitchell, acting for All Saints Academy, took Ofsted to court after school leaders argued the education watchdog had not provided “sufficient evidence, explanations or reasons for its graded inspection report which comprised two separate visits with each team arriving at very different conclusions”.

However, the judgement ruled that “that Ofsted had acted within the parameters of its remit” but accepted the case was exacerbated because feedback at the end of the first inspection was significantly more positive than the feedback at the end of the second inspection and final report.

The academy was granted a judicial review into the Ofsted report following inspections in November 2022 and in 2023.

All Saints Academy, Dunstable. (photo Google maps)

The report stated attitudes, behaviour and personal development of pupils were ‘inadequate’. It also stated that the quality of the education and management needed to improve.

The secondary school had tried to stop the report from being published as it pursued legal action against the education regulator – but an interim injunction bid was dismissed and the report was eventually published on July 7, 2023.

The judge later granted permission for a judicial review into the rating, one of just 22 schools to be granted that permission since 2007.

A statement by the school said: “All Saints Academy is disappointed with the outcome of the Judicial Review handed down by Mr Justice Cavanagh this week. Having followed every stage of the prescribed Ofsted complaints procedure, and the advice of our legal team, this judgement brings to an end a 20-month process which sought to establish how two teams of Ofsted-trained inspectors could arrive at seemingly different conclusions, whilst following the same framework.

“Ultimately it was decided that Ofsted had acted within the parameters of its remit.

“Despite the disappointment, there have been some positives to come out of the process. The academy did, initially, secure a delay in the publication of its report and Mr Justice Linden gave permission for a Judicial Review on two grounds in line with the academy’s arguments in the claim. To be given permission for a Judicial Review is a rare event and we are proud of the challenge we have levelled at Ofsted. The subsequent arguments made about the purpose of Ofsted reports, as provided for in law and guidance, to help schools understand how to improve, was accepted by the court (paras 118-121 of judgement).

“The judge also set out, in some detail, the consequences that an Inadequate grading can have on a school (paras 108-111). Mr Justice Cavanagh wrote within his ruling:

“’An Ofsted inspection is a major event in the life of a school. There can be no doubt that the consequences for any school of an overall grading of “Inadequate” are serious. Such a negative outcome will inevitably be upsetting for the school’s leadership and for its teachers and other staff. It is bound to have an adverse effect on morale. For members of the leadership team, teachers and others who have been working very hard, and who have been doing their best in very challenging circumstances, a negative judgment will come as a serious blow, to say the least.

“The inevitable upset that will be caused by an adverse Ofsted report was inevitably exacerbated in the present case because the feedback at the end of the first inspection was significantly more positive than the feedback at the end of the second inspection and the Final Report. Though the feedback given at the first inspection was that the School would be given a “Requires Improvement” overall grading, rather than one of the more positive gradings, nonetheless the disappointment when the overall grading was reduced to “Inadequate” in the Final Report was acute’.

“The judge refers to some aspects of the case that are “hotly disputed.” The academy is confident it has acted with absolute integrity throughout the whole process.

“Since the Section 5 report was published in July 2023, the academy has been through two Ofsted monitoring visits where the experience of working with the inspectors, and the subsequent outcomes, have been much more positive. The academy looks forward to further developments, achieved by the same leaders, the same governors and largely the same staff team that have remained loyal to the Academy for the past two years.”

An Ofsted spokesperson said: “We have always been confident that the process following our inspection of All Saints Academy was procedurally fair, and that the reasons for our judgements were clear. We are very pleased that Justice Cavanagh has found in our favour on both grounds.”